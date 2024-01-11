GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People want Kejriwal to continue as CM: AAP

The party ran the campaign from December 1 – 30 and later said that they will launch ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad’ from January 4

January 11, 2024 07:40 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a public meeting in Patel Nagar assembly constituency under the party’s ongoing campaign ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad’ and said that people want Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM.

Addressing a gathering, Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, said, “The public said that no matter how many conspiracies the BJP creates, their love for Arvind Kejriwal won’t fade because he has given them the opportunity to live with dignity. He has provided excellent education for their children and taken care of their families. Regardless of what the BJP does, we won’t let their plans succeed.” 

On January 1, the had claimed that under the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, the party reached out to about 96 lakh people of Delhi and they want party chief Arvind Kejriwal to continue as Chief Minister even if he is arrested under “false” charges in the excise policy case.

The party ran the campaign from December 1 – 30 and later said that they will launch ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad’ from January 4, under which the party will hold public meetings and ask people whether Mr. Kejriwal should continue as the Chief Minister even if he is arrested.

