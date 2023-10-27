HamberMenu
Spotlight- From the regions
People basking in the sun at Hauz-i-Alai historical monument at Hauz Khas Village in New Delhi. File
Kabaddi players train before a practice match at Khokhar Kabaddi Academy in Sonipat, Haryana.

From mud to mat: Haryana training its youth for kabaddi’s big league

Ashok Kumar
You're reading this story
The traditional hydrodistillation equipment used in making attar. 

In Kannauj, hope in a bottle

Soma Basu
Tribal villagers head home after collecting water from a nearby stream.

Fight against bauxite mining in Odisha: the view from the hill

Satyasundar Barik
The 75-year-old jewellery shop in Bhogal where Lokesh Srivas allegedly committed a ₹25-crore burglary.

Bhogal jewellery store heist: How a Chhattisgarh hairdresser managed to pull off a massive heist

Samridhi Tewari,Shubhomoy Sikdar
A resident of Gorkha village in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh, operates the tap connection newly fitted at her house under the Jal Shakti Ministry’s Har Ghar Jal initiative. 

Har Ghar Jal initiative: liquidating the hand pump

Jacob Koshy
A villager washes his hands and face at a bathing ghat fenced off by the forest department to protect from crocodile attacks on the banks of the Pathshala, a tributary of the Brahmani river in Kendrapara district, Odisha.

Human-reptile conflict in Odisha: when crocodiles attack

Satyasundar Barik
Nasha Roko Committee members at Ghuman Kalan village in Punjab.

Punjab’s Nasha Roko Committees: the anti-drug lords

Abhinay Lakshman
The streets in Jhajjar’s Surehti village are deserted following tension between members of two castes over the murder of a woman allegedly by her parents and brother for marrying a man of her choice from the same village.

Haryana ‘honour’ killing | Death penalty for a daughter

Ashok Kumar
Children at the anganwadi centre that now also functions as a preschool in Sonipat, Haryana. 

P is for policy, preschool, and potential

Maitri Porecha
Ankit Sharma, brother of Geetika, devastated at the court’s acquittal of Haryana MLA and businessman Gopal Goyal Kanda, who was accused of abetment to suicide in 2012.

Geetika Sharma suicide case: 11 years of solitude

Samridhi Tewari,Ashok Kumar
The blue-and-white striped building in Delhi where the 10-year-old girl was working as a domestic help and allegedly tortured. 

Assault on minor domestic help: Delhi’s dirty linen hung out to dry

Mehul Malpani
Kanwariyas carrying water of the Ganga from Haridwar.  

Kanwar Yatra: the pilgrims’ progress

Ishita Mishra
Government-sponsored construction around the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Project Puri: Odisha government’s ‘project of the century’ to renovate Lord Jagannath’s abode

Satyasundar Barik
A scene from a factory in Surat where raw diamonds are cut and polished. 

Diamond city in distress

Mahesh Langa
How to combine both speed and safety is the question bothering the Indian Railways now, after the tragic triple train accident at Bahanagar Bazar station in Balasore, Odisha. File.

Odisha train accident | Safety ‘derailed’

V. Geetanath
A ghat at Tribeni in West Bengal’s Hooghly district where a Kumbh Mela was held in February 2023.

Kumbh Mela at Tribeni: inventing tradition in West Bengal

Shiv Sahay Singh
The rescued 13-year-old survivor of bride trafficking in her hut in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

The big, booming business of child-bride trafficking in Gujarat

Alisha Dutta
 At the entrance of the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik district. 

Systematic incitement plan in Maharashtra

Abhinay Deshpande
Mohammed Azimuddin, 59, who teaches 40 children at the primary school in Pokhri village, Latehar, wishes he could devote more time to teaching. He also has a lot of administrative work to do.

Inside Jharkhand’s single-teacher schools

Alisha Dutta
A wall around Visva-Bharati university in Santiniketan that goes against Rabindranath Tagore’s idea of not building boundaries. 

Disquiet at Santiniketan: protests at Visva-Bharati over eviction notice to Amartya Sen

Shiv Sahay Singh
The family home of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in Tajpur Kalan village, Outer North Delhi.

Gangs of Delhi: murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya

Mehul Malpani
Rishika (left), who had suffered from an acute depressive episode, was helped by ASHA worker Vandana Vishwakarma (right) with therapy sessions in Raisen district.

Talking therapy: ASHA workers offer hope in rural Madhya Pradesh

Maitri Porecha
Mohar Sai and Mayuri’s children, one of them studying at Adani Vidya Mandir, stare into the coal mines in their backyard in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district.

Protests in Hasdeo Aranya | 10 years with a coal mine for a backyard

Abhinay Lakshman
The library of the Azizia madrasa with more than 4,500 rare books that was burnt down by a mob during communal violence on the day of the Ram Navami procession in Biharsharif, Nalanda district.

Ram Navami violence | The teens who held aloft swords and iron rods

Amit Bhelari
Shola Khamba, a constellation of 16 monolithic (now 13) pillars, a part of the Sisupalgarh fort city in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha’s modern capital swallows its ancient urban hub

Satyasundar Barik
Arthi Namdev Jadhav, 28, holds a framed photograph of her farmer husband who died by suicide, in Hingangaon village in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

The half-sickle women of Maharashtra

Abhinay Deshpande
Shell-shocked: Sushma shows a picture of her two sons, seven and five years old, who died after being attacked by dogs in one of Delhi’s urban slums in the second week of March. She had moved to the city from a village in Allahabad to give her children a better life. 

Stray dogs turn child killers

Ishita Mishra
Distress call: A labourer at the APMC wholesale market in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Onion prices in Gujarat have seen a steady decline due to bumper harvest this season.

Farmer distress: falling prices, failing hopes

Abhinay Deshpande,A. M. Jigeesh
The seasonal settlement of labourers who migrate within Maharashtra to work on sugarcane fields.

Sugar-belt shocker: the financial and sexual abuse of Maharashtra’s migrant workforce

Abhinay Deshpande
Students from different organisations demand justice for Darshan Solanki outside IIT Bombay.

The Kota-quota hierarchy at IIT

Abhinay Lakshman
Jalliben holds up the only photograph the family has of her grandson.

A macabre murder in a ‘sacrifice for superpower’

Abhinay Deshpande
In Juan village, Haryana, Khushi Arya (in red) wrestles with a boy in the government-run Khajan Singh Akhada, where she is trained free of cost.

The strength and struggles of Haryana’s women wrestlers

Ashok Kumar,Alisha Dutta
Eking out a living: Women rolling beedis outside their houses at Dhuliyan municipality in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, which is home to lakhs of beedi workers and is the hub of beedi making in the country.

Dusk descends on the beedi rollers of Murshidabad

Shiv Sahay Singh
Charusheela Ashok Bhalerao and her daughter Rishika at their residence in Deolali, Nashik.

The perfect murder that wasn’t: A scam that shook Nashik

Abhinay Deshpande
On the cusp of change: An aerial view of Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, where around 11 lakh urban poor live cheek by jowl in over 1.2 lakh cramped, tin-roofed shanties in a maze of crowded, winding alleys spread over 600 acres.

As Adani Group clinches project to redevelop Dharavi, dreams and doubts abound in Asia’s largest slum

Sonam Saigal
A student looks at a map of India at a Kannada-medium primary school at Sankh village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

How Kannada-speaking villages of Maharashtra are caught in a parched periphery

Abhinay Deshpande
Red-crowned roofed turtle

The battle to bring freshwater turtles back from the brink

Shiv Sahay Singh
Building a brighter future: Pooja Banjara, who has enrolled herself in a local school, sits with her grandmother and relatives outside their house at Nimdi village in Alwar district.

Child marriage rears its ugly head in Rajasthan

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Crime and punishment: Punjab Police personnel guard the house of the brother of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri (below) at Shivala colony in Amritsar.

Shroud of fear hangs over Punjab

Vikas Vasudeva
The KIA halt station. The South Western Railway runs MEMU train services to the airport, but the patronage has not been promising.

Over 14 years on, commute to Bengaluru airport continues to be a daunting task

Suchith Kidiyoor
An artist’s impression of KIA’s T2.

KIA T2: Garden city’s pathway to greater heights

Hemanth C.S.
Fight for justice: Candidates who had appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test in 2014 stage a demonstration in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Recruitment scam: a thorn in West Bengal govt.’s flesh

Shiv Sahay Singh
Vehicles seized in various cases left to rot at a police station in Vijayawada..

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali
Image used for representational purpose only.

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal
Parts of old and damaged trucks left on the roadside in Autonagar without being scrapped, in Vijayawada.

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda
Spoilt for choice: A woman looks at the delicacies on offer at a sweet shop in C.R. Park, New Delhi.

Costly milk leaves a sour taste in Deepavali sweets

Samridhi Tewari,A. M. Jigeesh
Image used for representational purpose only.

MVD powerless to stop vehicle stunts on social media

Dhinesh Kallungal
Taking a stand: Members from the Dalit community take vows to embrace Buddhism at Ambedkar Bhawan in central Delhi on October 5. Photo: Twitter/AdvRajendraPal

Decoding AAP’s ideological conundrum

Abhinay Lakshman,Nikhil M Babu
Mudhole tahsildar Kappagantula Shiva inspecting a fallen Red Sanders tree to issue entitlement certificate at GRAM farm, in Mudhole.

Red sanders growers in Telangana feel the blues

Ravi Reddy
Wooden rocking horses being made in a workshop at Channapatna on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway disrupts local businesses, from Channapatna toys to ‘thatte’ idli and Maddur vada

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jayanth R.
The 4.5-km long Kumbalgodu flyover between Kengeri and Hejjala which is a part of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Police ask motorists on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to drive cautiously

The Hindu Bureau
Stronghold breached: Security personnel at the camp set up at Tisia village in Jharkhand after driving the Maoists out of Burha Pahar.

All quiet on the Maoist front

Devesh K. Pandey
Avtar Singh shows the photos of his parents and siblings who were killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, at his grocery shop which is named after his father, Vishakha Singh.

Doshi Kaun? As evidence fades on 1984 Kanpur riots, SIT finds clues in a booklet

Ishita Mishra
Pedestrians are forced to walk amidst vehicular traffic as the footpath and road margin of M.G. Road is encroached, in Vijayawada.

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda
The pavement near the Children’s Park occupied by the fast-food kiosks in Kurnool.

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla

The fatal lure of instant loan apps

Vijaita Singh,Devesh K. Pandey,Samridhi Tewari
The Outer Ring Road was flooded after Halanayakanahalli Lake breached the banks.

Rains dampen Bengaluru’s brand image and more

Mini Tejaswi
A view of the spacious, aesthetically designed integrated district offices complex of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Enhanced governance: integrated district office complexes 

M. Rajeev
Students cleaning trash as part of a beach clean-up drive organised by the State government along with US-based ‘Parley for the Oceans’ in association with GVMC, at Lawson’s Bay Beach in Visakhapatnam recently.

Winning the war on single-use plastic

Harish Gilai
Students at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Surana village.

A missing pot and the unmissable caste divide 

Ishita Mishra
Spools of traditional cotton manja in a variety of colours on display at a shop at Hussainbagh in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

Chinese manja snips off desi challenger

Arnabjit Sur
Rampur Sadar MLA Mohammad Azam Khan at his residence in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammad Azam Khan: a tale of valour, vendetta and victimhood

Anuj Kumar
Bonding together: Muslims greet each other after offering prayers on Id-ul-Adha at Idgah Maidan in Tezpur, Assam.

Indigenous tag splits ‘Assamese Muslims’ wide open

Rahul Karmakar
Santal tribespeople at Pahadpur dancing to celebrate Droupadi Murmu’s nomination by the NDA as its Presidential candidate.

With Droupadi Murmu’s presidential nomination, great expectations on the ground

Satyasundar Barik
In search of justice: Deepinder Kaur, the mother of Sippy Sidhu, at her home in Mohali

Sippy Sidhu death | A murder still shrouded in mystery

Devesh K. Pandey
Cloud of uncertainty looms: The office of the Shiv Sena’s branch in Worli, the Assembly constituency represented by Aaditya Thackeray, wears a deserted look.

Shiv Sainiks’ hearts still beat for their wagh

Sonam Saigal
Indian labourers working at a cotton processing unit in Kadi, Ahmedabad

Hanging by a thread: Gujarat’s textile industry

A. M. Jigeesh
Feeling the heat: Farmers filling a concrete pond with water for wild animals to quench their thirst near a field at Lakhasar Rohi village in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district.

Rajasthan reels under relentless heatwave

Mohammed Iqbal
Bishnoi firing a gun.

How Lawrence Bishnoi fell on the wrong side of the law

Jatin Anand,Arnabjit Sur
Spiritual quest: Hundreds of pilgrims await their turn to pay obeisance and seek blessings at Kedarnath temple, the abode of Lord Shiva, in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.

Flood of pilgrims swamps Char Dham 

Namita Singh
From mud to mat: Haryana training its youth for kabaddi's big league
Premium

In its 10th season this year, the Pro Kabaddi League has brought the desi, body-contact sport out of north India's hinterland to gather glamour, money, and social media adulation, opening up opportunities for young players. Ashok Kumar finds that the game is now aspirational, with training centres across villages in Haryana

October 27, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

Ashok Kumar
Kabaddi players train before a practice match at Khokhar Kabaddi Academy in Sonipat, Haryana.

Kabaddi players train before a practice match at Khokhar Kabaddi Academy in Sonipat, Haryana. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Rahul Chaudhari, 30, popularly known as Showman, has 1 million followers on Instagram, more than Olympians Vijender Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Bajrang Punia. A kabaddi player, Chaudhari, from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, is a raider, meaning he plays offensive, storming the ‘den’ of the opposing team. He has 1,039 raid points in 150 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches in his nine-year-long career, one of just five to have crossed the 1,000 mark.

The former India player, one of those responsible for building the popularity of the game, was bought for just ₹13 lakh at the auctions earlier this month for PKL 2023, a long way from Delhi’s Pawan Sehrawat, 27, who was sold to the Telugu Titans for ₹2.6 crore. He made headlines for being the most expensive player in the league’s history. Last year, the Tamil Thalaivas had bought him for ₹2.26 crore. Sehrawat captained the Indian team that won this year’s Asian Games gold , defeating Iran, after an hour-long fracas over points.

Rahul Chaudhari, 30, popularly known as Showman, has 1 million followers on Instagram.

Rahul Chaudhari, 30, popularly known as Showman, has 1 million followers on Instagram. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three players received bids for over ₹2 crore for the 10th season, set to take off on December 2 and extending till February 21, across 12 cities. India is among 36 kabaddi playing nations. Players from Iran, like Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, also form a part of the PKL.

Kabaddi, a high-impact, low-investment game involving 14 people, seven a side, traditionally played on mud, has been catapulted into an entertainment sport that many men and some women in their late teens, from rural and semi-urban north India, aspire to take up professionally.

Spurred on by the money and fame, Haryana is training its own youth and those from neighbouring States for kabaddi’s big league. In both the men’s and women’s national teams — the latter too won gold at the Asian Games — half the players are from Haryana, as are a majority in the PKL.

Open throttle

The PKL website says in its first year of telecast, viewership hit “522 million, higher than the Hockey India League, FIFA World Cup, and the Wimbledon Men’s Final”. In 2016, Broadcast Audience Research Council data found that of the non-cricket sports (20% of live sports viewership), PKL registered the highest viewership at 61%. On the PKL YouTube channel, a promo video has 11 million views. The game is not yet played at the Commonwealth or Olympic levels. However, according to Sehrawat, to keep interest alive, PKL tweaks rules, such as allowing more substitutions, raids, larger squads, to make the sport more “competitive” and “interesting”.

Sehrawat began to be recognised at airports and public places, with fans asking for autographs and selfies, but his mother still wanted him to get a government job. “Now that I am an assistant manager at the Reserve Bank of India, she is relieved,” he says. He is also pursuing a master’s in English through correspondence.

Chaudhari, who secured a job as an officer in the Income Tax Department under the sports quota, is part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, a team owned by actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is called the #PantherBoss on the team website. On the team’s YouTube channel, Bachchan says, “It’s the fans that pick up the team when they’re having a tough time.” Sure enough, Chaudhari’s fans continue to comment on his posts online with hearts and starry-eyed emojis.

Delhi’s Pawan Sehrawat has made headlines for being the most expensive player in the league’s history.

Delhi’s Pawan Sehrawat has made headlines for being the most expensive player in the league’s history. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The athlete reflects on how the game and lifestyles of the stars have changed. “From travelling in trains in sleeper class to flying everywhere, the league has brought a sea change in the lives of players,” he says, adding that most of them come from humble backgrounds. “The league made our dreams come true with huge fan followings.” He adds that many players now have large houses with fleets of motorcycles and cars, but earlier they could barely afford a two-wheeler.

Launched in 2014, an initiative of the sports management company Mashal Sports Private Limited — a venture by industrialist Anand Mahindra, sports commentator Charu Sharma, and media house Disney Star — the league featured eight teams. It got the second-highest viewership among sporting events in India that year. In the fifth season, four new teams — Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, and U.P. Yoddhas — were added, making it India’s biggest league in terms of geographical representation.

Now, says Rambir Singh Khokhar, Dronacharya awardee and kabaddi coach, there are kabaddi training centres scattered across Haryana’s 6,000 villages. After he retired from the Sports Authority of India in 2019, Khokhar started an eponymous academy in Sonipat, spread across 4.5 acres, with indoor and outdoor kabaddi training centres, and other sports facilities, including a swimming pool and a running track. The academy has produced six national-level players and about two dozen State-level players; six students have made it to PKL, bought for ₹10 lakh-₹15 lakh.

In the past, Khokhar has coached the Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers. Today, he is the head coach of Dabang Delhi. “A similar league for wrestling was tried out in 2015, but that failed to find favour with spectators. That speaks volumes about the popularity of kabaddi,” he says.

The hope to achieve

Sonipat, a town less than 50 km from the National Capital Region, has big-city aspirations, with rapid real estate development in what was, until less than a decade ago, an agrarian area. Here, Nikhil Yawatkar, 19, is working towards being a professional kabaddi player. The eldest son of a shopkeeper from Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Yawatkar watched and participated in the sport in his village. Then PKL happened. He would watch matches on his neighbour’s TV.

(From left): Karan from Uttarakhand, Aditya Choudhary from Rajasthan, Saurabh Kaurav from Madhya Pradesh, and Nikhil Yawatkar from Maharashtra. They are all training to be professional kabaddi players in Haryana.

(From left): Karan from Uttarakhand, Aditya Choudhary from Rajasthan, Saurabh Kaurav from Madhya Pradesh, and Nikhil Yawatkar from Maharashtra. They are all training to be professional kabaddi players in Haryana. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Inspired by the money and fame, he was sure he wanted to make a career in the sport. His parents weren’t. “I had to convince them. I told them to give me two years. If I don’t make it, I will go back to my studies,” says Yawatkar, who is on the open school programme to finish Class XII.

When he looked for good training centres online, he stumbled upon Khokhar Kabaddi Academy. Here for six months now, Yawatkar talks about fitness and diet changes: he wakes up at 5 a.m., trains for two hours each in the morning and evening, and eats eggs, almonds, and fruit, with no junk food. “I am a huge fan of Pardeep Narwal, a raider in PKL’s U.P. Yoddhas team,” he says, sitting in a room he shares with five boys, in the double-storey hostel attached to the facility.

His roommate, Saurabh Kaurav, 18, one of two children of a small farmer, belongs to a village in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. He found support in his older brother, who is himself preparing for the civil service exams. Kaurav joined the Khokhar academy 10 days ago. “I will give myself five years. If I make it big that’s fine, or I will look for a job,” he says, adding that many of his friends in the village wanted to join the academy but were not supported by their parents.

There are other budding players at the academy from different parts of the country such as Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jammu. They had all experienced the game in their villages. Of the 70-odd boys in the establishment, all in the 15-21 age group, of which 50 live in the hostel, only half are from Haryana.

Kabaddi coach Sonu, who wishes he had similar opportunities when he played the sport.

Kabaddi coach Sonu, who wishes he had similar opportunities when he played the sport. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Sonu, 34, a coach at the academy, says the training regimen spans exercises for strength, speed, agility, and coordination. He took to coaching two years ago after playing kabaddi for a decade, reaching the national level. He wishes there had been more opportunities during his playing days. “Kabaddi, like wrestling, has been part of Haryana’s culture always, but academies, both big and small, have mushroomed across villages in the State only after PKL,” says Sonu, whose village Bhainswal Kalan is 30 km away, and is where Olympic medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt comes from.

Sonu says kabaddi scores over boxing and wrestling because “all you need is a few lines on the ground and players”. “You don’t need expensive equipment. Players need to spend far less on diet, compared with wrestlers and boxers.”

One of the players the boys follow is Ashu Malik, 21, from Khanpur Kalan in Sonipat. Into his third season at PKL, Malik was bought by Dabang Delhi for ₹96 lakh. He took up the sport when he was just 12. “Kabaddi was one game that was played in the village and at school. This is how I got into it. Initially my parents insisted that I concentrate on my studies, but they supported me when I moved up the ladder, playing at higher levels,” says Malik. “Now everyone is happy,” he says, laughing, referring to the money and his celebrity status. He says it is because of PKL that 250 to 300 boys from Haryana have played over the years in the league.

Each kabaddi team has seven players and the aim is to score as many points as possible.

Each kabaddi team has seven players and the aim is to score as many points as possible. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Village sport

The popularity of PKL has contributed to the growth of traditional tournaments in Haryana’s villages. They draw crowds of several thousands with the prize money going up to ₹1 lakh, which a decade ago was in the ₹5,100 to ₹11,000 range. Today, even the runner-up gets between ₹50,000 and ₹75,000. “Mostly organised by village committees patronised by politicians and businessmen, these tournaments begin in mid-October with the onset of winter and continue until late March,” says Sonu. Sometimes there are two or three tournaments a day in a village.

The sport has also gained popularity among women in Haryana. Though women’s teams are not part of the PKL, kabaddi academies have come up for them in the State, and they are invited to local tournaments. Makdoli Kalan in Sonipat, known for producing national-level kabaddi players, is one such village that has held women’s tournaments for the past five years.

Yashpal Rathi, one of the organisers, who has grown up watching kabaddi tournaments for men, says, “One of the women kabaddi players in the Indian team at the Asian Games, Akshima Bazzad, belongs to our village.” He says these matches are a huge attraction. “Around 24 teams from Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh take part in the women’s tournament,” he says.

Sunil Dabas, former national kabaddi women’s team coach and Padma and Dronacharya awardee, says women’s kabaddi had suffered with associations and clubs being ‘ruled’ by men. “At the Asian Games, both men and women won the gold, but the wait for a women’s PKL continues,” says Dabas, adding that the levels of passion and dedication of women players are the same.

