The Package Spotlight- From the regions

June 09, 2022 12:21 IST

June 09, 2022 12:21 IST

Our reporters from various parts of India delve deep into a particular issue of relevance to the region.

People basking in the sun at Hauz-i-Alai historical monument at Hauz Khas Village in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Our reporters from various parts of India delve deep into a particular issue of relevance to the region.

The Spotlight is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to regions. Every week is a different issue. Our reporters analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.