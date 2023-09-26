‘Namaste from Bharat’: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greets UN General Assembly

September 26, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - United Nations

“Namaste from Bharat”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted the UN General Assembly as he began his address to the General Debate in United Nations on September 26.

Mr. Jaishankar addressed the high-level UNGA session from the iconic green podium of the UNGA hall, beginning his over 17-minute speech with folded hands and “Namaste from Bharat” salutation.

“I speak for a society where ancient traditions of democracy have struck deep modern roots. As a result, our thinking, approaches and actions are now more grounded and authentic,” he said as he concluded his speech.

“As a civilisational polity that embraces modernity, we bring both tradition and technology equally confidently to the table. It is this fusion that today defines India, that is Bharat,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing ‘Bharat’ at the G20 Summit he hosted earlier this month.

The government used ‘Bharat’, a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents.

UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

India asked the U.N. member states not to allow "political convenience" to determine responses to terrorism, extremism and violence, in what appears to be a veiled attack on Canada amidst the diplomatic standoff.

Addressing the 78th UN General Assembly session in United Nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be “exercises in cherry picking” and asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.

“We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilized to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy.

“Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry picking,” the Minister said.

His remarks appears to be directed at Canada whose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alleged "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani extremist leader on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia, a charge angrily rejected by New Delhi as "absurd" and "motivated".

India has described Mr. Trudeau's allegations as "politically motivated" and that there is a "degree of prejudice".