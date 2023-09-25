HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with global counterparts on UNGA sidelines

S. Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Armenia on September 24.

September 25, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New York

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at a global event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at a global event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his global counterparts on the sidelines of the high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, exchanging views on reforming multilateralism and cooperation in G20.

He held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Armenia on September 24. Jaishankar said it was a "real pleasure" to meet with Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Bárcena of Mexico.

"Discussed taking forward our Privileged Partnership focussing on business, science & technology, education, economy and traditional medicine. Also exchanged views on reforming multilateralism and our work together in G20," he said in a post on X.

ALSO READ
Call upon Pakistan to take credible and verifiable action against 26/11 perpetrators: India at UNGA

The External Affairs Minister also met his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic and discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy.

Terming his meeting with Konakovic on the sidelines of the UNGA session as "good", Jaishankar said, "Discussed growing our bilateral ties with (a) focus on trade and economy." Jaishankar also met with his counterpart from Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

"Appreciate his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucasus. Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship," he posted on X.

Jaishankar is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the 78th UN General Assembly session, Dennis Francis, on Monday.

On Saturday, Jaishankar called on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and discussed the progress of the bilateral development partnership and the situation in Myanmar. The two leaders met on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session in New York.

"Pleased to call on Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the progress of our development partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Noted as well our expanding defence and cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on Myanmar," he added. Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Cyprus and Uganda on Saturday.

He began a nine-day visit to the U.S. on Friday, primarily to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and to host a special event on Global South. He would also participate in various plurilateral and bilateral meetings in New York.

He is scheduled to address the General Debate from the UN General Assembly hall on Tuesday.

Related Topics

United Nations / international relations / politics / national politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.