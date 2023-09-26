HamberMenu
EAM Jaishankar meets U.N. leadership, discusses India's G20 Presidency, UNSC reforms

S. Jaishankar discussed with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “how India’s G20 Presidency has contributed to strengthening” the U.N.’s sustainable development agenda

September 26, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - United Nations/New York

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets António Guterres, U.N. Secretary General on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, in New York on September 26, 2023

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets António Guterres, U.N. Secretary General on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, in New York on September 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with the top U.N. leadership here and discussed India's G20 Presidency, regional issues and global challenges, sustainable development goals and Security Council reforms.

A day before he addresses the General Debate at the ongoing high-level United Nations General Assembly session, Mr. Jaishankar met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 78th session of the General Assembly Dennis Francis on Monday at the headquarters of the world organisation.

He also met with the United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner.

Mr. Jaishankar said it was a "pleasure" to meet with Mr. Guterres and that he discussed "how India's G20 Presidency has contributed to strengthening" the U.N.'s sustainable development agenda.

"We have coordinated closely in this regard over the last year," Mr. Jaishankar wrote on X, adding that he appreciated Mr. Guterres’ strong commitment to reforming international financial institutions.

In a readout of the meeting issued by the U.N. spokesperson's office, Mr. Guterres "expressed appreciation for India's cooperation with the U.N. and its leadership of the G20".

Mr. Guterres and Mr. Jaishankar also "discussed the situations in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and other global challenges", according to the readout.

The U.N. secretary-general attended the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 held under India's Presidency of the grouping.

Before his meeting with Mr. Guterres, Mr. Jaishankar met Mr. Francis and welcomed his appreciation of the outcomes of India's G20 Presidency.

"Confident that it would contribute to the U.N. General Assembly's discourse and deliberations. Agreed on the importance of reforming multilateralism and giving the Global South its due on crucial issues of our times," Mr. Jaishankar said.

In a post on 'X', Mr. Francis said he was "delighted" to meet Mr. Jaishankar and congratulated him on India's "successful G20 Chairmanship, especially on India's unwavering advocacy in support of the Global South".

Mr. Francis added that he discussed priorities and key issues of the 78th UNGA session, including UNSC reforms and building on the outcomes of the Sustainable Development Goals Summit held during the high-level week ahead of the Summit of the Future to be held in 2024.

Mr. Jaishankar also thanked Mr. Francis for his presence at the special 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development' side event. The minister hosted the event in New York on Saturday.

In his meeting with Mr. Steiner, Mr. Jaishankar appreciated the UNDP's engagement with India's G20 Presidency initiatives. "Can work together to scale up Indian success stories for global benefit," he said.

Mr. Jaishankar also met with the Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York.

"Always a pleasure to meet FM @ABZayed of UAE, this time in New York. Appreciate the rapid progress in our bilateral cooperation. Value our regular exchange of perspectives on regional and global issues," he posted on 'X' later.

The external affairs minister said he had a "warm meeting with our SAGAR partner", Minister for Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Yvette Sylla.

"Discussed development partnership, millets and rice production, digital delivery and defence cooperation," he tweeted.

