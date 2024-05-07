GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-Congress leader Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP

Radhika Khera cited the criticism within the Congress over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya as the reason to quit the party.

May 07, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Actor Shekhar Suman (right) and Congress leader Radhika Kheda joining BJP in the presence of Vinod Tawde (second from right) and at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Actor Shekhar Suman (right) and Congress leader Radhika Kheda joining BJP in the presence of Vinod Tawde (second from right) and at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Former Congress leader Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP here on Tuesday, May 7, 2023, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Click here for Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE | Gujarat LS election LIVE

Ms. Khera, the former national coordinator of the Congress's media department, resigned from the party's primary membership on Sunday, days after her altercation with another leader at the party's Chhattisgarh office.

In her resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Ms. Khera also said she was facing opposition in the party for her visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Both Ms. Khera and Mr. Suman joined the saffron at its headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

