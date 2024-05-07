Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | 25 seats to go to polls today; PM Modi to cast his vote in Ahmedabad

May 07, 2024 06:52 am | Updated 06:54 am IST

The State of Gujarat will turn up today to vote for 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats of the State. With major turncoats, a controversial walkover, and simmering discontentment over candidate choice, the lead up to the Gujarat elections has been chock-full of political intrigue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won all the 26 seats in 2019, opened its account in 2024 in April itself with its Surat candidate getting a walkover. A day after the nomination of the Surat Congress candidate was rejected by the Election Commission, the other nominees withdrew from the contest, leaving the ruling party’s nominee Mukesh Dalal as the sole candidate in the race. Consequently, there will be no voting in the second-largest city of Gujarat today.

This was not the only setback for the grand old party, whose spokesperson Rohan Gupta resigned from the party in March citing “harassment and character assassination” by unnamed leaders in the party. Mr. Gupta had been selected as a candidate for the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, the incumbent BJP is facing its own unique test as it navigates the Rajput anger that has bubbled up following remarks by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala. The Rajputs have been holding protests against the BJP in villages and towns and have even vowed to vote against the party.

In Gujarat, the BJP has dropped more than a dozen sitting MPs, including Ministers Darshna Jordosh and Mahendra Munjapara. It has fielded two Union Ministers -- Mansukh Mandavia from Porbandar and Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot -- whose Rajya Sabha tenures ended earlier this month.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is seeking reelection from the Gandhinagar seat, which was represented by L.K. Advani since the mid-90s. The Congress is fighting the election in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting from Bharuch and Bhavnagar. The party has fielded nominees from 23 seats after the nomination for its Surat candidate was cancelled.

Read live updates here: