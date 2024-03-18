GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI must provide ‘full details’ on electoral bonds without being selective: Supreme Court

SBI is not to be selective. SBI has to be candid and fair to the court, CJI said

March 18, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud speaks during the hearing of the application of the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking an extension of time till June 30 to submit the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi. File

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud speaks during the hearing of the application of the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking an extension of time till June 30 to submit the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on March 18 asked why the State Bank of India (SBI) did not provide “all details” of electoral bonds while hearing the pleas related to the disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers in compliance of its directions.

Hearing pleas related to the disclosure of details of electoral bonds, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said, “SBI was expected to give every conceivable detail with it regarding the electoral bonds.”

Making sense of the electoral bonds data

“Your attitude seems to be ‘you tell us to give the details, then we will give’. SBI is not to be selective. SBI has to be candid and fair to the court,” he said.

The SBI has been asked to file an affidavit by March 21 (Thursday) at 5 p.m. saying that it has not withheld any information. The CJI added that the interim orders on the extent of disclosure of information regarding electoral bonds merge with the final judgment on February 15, 2024.

Also Read | Why did SBI not give ECI electoral bonds’ numbers to be made public, SC asks

He indicated that the bank has to not only provide every scrap on electoral bonds but also file an affidavit that it has not withheld any information. The burden is not on the court or the petitioners to point out that this or the other information has not been disclosed, he said.

In a landmark verdict last month, the top court scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding calling it “unconstitutional” and ordered the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit the details of the bonds purchased from April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024 to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Electoral bonds | Biggest beneficiaries claim inability to reveal donor names

While the SBI was directed to submit the details of the bonds purchased from April 12, 2019, to February 15, 2024, to the ECI by March 6, the bank moved the top court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to furnish the details. However, the Supreme Court trashed the plea and ordered it to disclose the details by the close of business hours on March 12.

The ECI was directed to publish the information shared by the bank on its official website by 5 p.m. on March 15.

Watch | Electoral bonds: Who were the biggest donors?

(With agency inputs)

Related stories

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / court administration / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.