AAP dares BJP to disclose details of funds received through electoral bonds

Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses BJP of using ED, Income Tax Department to arm-twist companies, says bonds were thrust upon the country by Central govt. despite opposition from various quarters

March 16, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj challenged the BJP to disclose the details of the overall funds received by it.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj challenged the BJP to disclose the details of the overall funds received by it. | Photo Credit: File photo

A day after the Election Commission of India published on its website the electoral bonds data, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to disclose the details of the overall funds received by it. 

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Bhardwaj said electoral bonds were thrust upon the country by the BJP-led Central government despite opposition from various quarters, including government agencies, transparency activists and political parties. 

The Election Commission on Thursday published the data of electoral bonds bought between April 2019 and February 2024, shared by the State Bank of India in compliance with a Supreme Court order. According to the data, the BJP received the highest contributions, ₹6,566 crore, followed by the Congress (₹1,123 crore), and the Trinamool Congress (₹1,092). 

“The BJP received more than ₹6,000 crore in the form of electoral bonds, the biggest share among parties. Why was the BJP not revealing how much funds it has received,” he said.

“These companies bought the electoral bonds after they were raided by the ED,” Mr. Bharadwaj alleged as he read out names of companies raided by the Central probe agency. He also presented a timeline of the ED raids on the companies and when they bought the electoral bonds.

The BJP used the ED and the Income Tax Department to arm-twist these companies, the leader added. “All of this can’t be a coincidence. Why is the BJP not informing the Supreme Court about the companies that gave them the electoral bonds? Why does the Supreme Court have to ask this? ” 

“The Supreme Court has recently said that if the proceeds of crime reach the party, then the entire party becomes an accused. That means the BJP will also be a beneficiary in all these proceeds of crime and will be considered among the accused parties. Their accounts will be attached, and their properties will be sealed,” he added.

