Droupadi Murmu swear-in ceremony live | Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; welcomed by Kovind

Droupadi Murmu to succeed Ram Nath Kovind, to be 15th President of India

President-elect Droupadi Murmu being greeted at her residence in New Delhi, on July 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute.

The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10:15 a.m. on Monday where Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office to her. The President will then deliver an address .Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Droupadi Murmu | The irresistible rise

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her on the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

Editorial | Madam President: On Droupadi Murmu’s election as India’s 15th President

Ms. Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. She will become India’s first tribal President.

Latest updates:

New Delhi | 9.03 a.m.

President-elect Murmu pays floral tributes at Raj Ghat

President-elect Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat on Monday morning, ahead of her swearing in ceremony.

She was escorted by military and other officials. - PTI

New Delhi | 8.57 a.m.

Droupadi Murmu to become 10th successive President to take oath on July 25

Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive President to take oath on July 25 since 1977. She will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute.

She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.

Records show that since 1977, successive Presidents have taken oath on July 25.

New Delhi | 8.48 a.m.

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President followed by 21-gun salute

Ms. Murmu won the election by an overwhelming margin against Mr. Sinha after receiving over 64% valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the Electoral College, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President.

Ms. Murmu got 6,76,803 votes against Mr. Sinha’s 3,80,177 votes.

She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.