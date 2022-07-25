T.N. Chief Minister Stalin greets President Murmu
“Your election conveys nation’s trust in democracy,” CM Stalin says in a letter to the newly-elected President after she assumed office on Monday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated President Droupadi Murmu, who assumed office on Monday. He also wrote a letter to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
In his greetings to the President, Mr. Stalin said: “I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of India. Your election conveys and strengthens the nation’s trust in democracy and in the principle of inclusiveness. I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best.”
The Chief Minister, in his letter to Mr. Kovind, said: “I write this to congratulate you on the successful completion of your term as the President of India. On this occasion, I wish to recall your gesture of accepting my invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly during August 2021. I take this opportunity to thank you for all the support you have extended for the State as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from you rich experience and I wish you good health and peace.”
Greets Ramadoss
Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin extended birthday greetings to PMK founder S. Ramadoss
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.