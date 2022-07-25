Tamil Nadu

T.N. Chief Minister Stalin greets President Murmu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated President Droupadi Murmu, who assumed office on Monday. He also wrote a letter to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

In his greetings to the President, Mr. Stalin said: “I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of India. Your election conveys and strengthens the nation’s trust in democracy and in the principle of inclusiveness. I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best.”

The Chief Minister, in his letter to Mr. Kovind, said: “I write this to congratulate you on the successful completion of your term as the President of India. On this occasion, I wish to recall your gesture of accepting my invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly during August 2021. I take this opportunity to thank you for all the support you have extended for the State as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from you rich experience and I wish you good health and peace.”

Greets Ramadoss

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin extended birthday greetings to PMK founder S. Ramadoss


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2022 12:55:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-chief-minister-stalin-greets-president-murmu/article65680592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY