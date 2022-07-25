T.N. Chief Minister Stalin greets President Murmu

“Your election conveys nation’s trust in democracy,” CM Stalin says in a letter to the newly-elected President after she assumed office on Monday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated President Droupadi Murmu, who assumed office on Monday. He also wrote a letter to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

In his greetings to the President, Mr. Stalin said: “I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of India. Your election conveys and strengthens the nation’s trust in democracy and in the principle of inclusiveness. I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best.”

The Chief Minister, in his letter to Mr. Kovind, said: “I write this to congratulate you on the successful completion of your term as the President of India. On this occasion, I wish to recall your gesture of accepting my invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly during August 2021. I take this opportunity to thank you for all the support you have extended for the State as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from you rich experience and I wish you good health and peace.”

Greets Ramadoss

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin extended birthday greetings to PMK founder S. Ramadoss