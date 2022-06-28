Watch | Who is Droupadi Murmu?

The Hindu Bureau June 28, 2022 17:22 IST

A video on Droupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand governor. If elected, she will be the first Tribal woman to be the President of India.

A video on Droupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand governor. If elected, she will be the first Tribal woman to be the President of India.

The ruling NDA and the Opposition have both declared their nominees for the upcoming Presidential polls. The BJP’s parliamentary board has nominated former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu. If elected, she will be the first Tribal woman to be the President of India, and second woman overall after Pratibha Patil. Who is Droupadi Murmu? Droupadi Murmu was born in 1958, in the district of Mayurbhanj in Odisha. Murmu, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribes, hails from the Santhal community, one of the most politically engaged and dominant of tribal communities. Read more here



Our code of editorial values