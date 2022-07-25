Outgoing President fulfilled BJP’s agenda: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind of “fulfilling BJP’s political agenda “

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind of “fulfilling BJP’s political agenda “

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind of “fulfilling BJP’s political agenda “.

“The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) or the unabashed targeting of minorities and Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution,” Ms. Mufti said, in a tweet.

Tweeting a fresh circular issued by the Chief Education Officer in central Kashmir’s Budgam, she again criticized the Lieutenant Governor’s administration for asking students to pay for the Tricolour for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

“Unfortunately, a lower rung government employee who announced the diktat to hoist the Indian flag was fired and will bear the brunt of an atrocious order passed by higher-ups. Here is another directive asking students to purchase the national flag for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’,” Ms. Mufti.

In a controversial statement made by Ms. Mufti, ahead of the revocation of J&K’s special status in 2019, she said if Article 370 was touched not many people will be left in Kashmir to shoulder the Tricolour anymore.