Devastating earthquake | India says ready to provide assistance, support to people of Afghanistan

The second consignment of India’s earthquake relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan reaches Kabul. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has said it is ready to provide assistance and support to the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need after a devastating earthquake killed nearly 1,000 people, destroyed houses and displaced several in the country.

The 5.9 magnitude quake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan early Wednesday (June 22) morning and four districts in Patika province — Gayan, Barmala, Naka and Ziruk - as well as Spera district in Khost province, have been affected.

"At the outset, I express our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and to all those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti said at a Security Council briefing and consultations on Afghanistan on June 23.

"India shares the grief of the people of Afghanistan and is ready to provide assistance and support in this hour of need,” he said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted that the first consignment of India's earthquake relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan has reached Kabul and has been handed over by the Indian team there. "Further consignment also follows," he added.

The earthquake registered at a depth of 10KM, UN humanitarian agency United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

At least 1,000 people have been killed in the quake with several others displaced and nearly 2,000 homes destroyed. OCHA is coordinating the emergency response on behalf of UN agencies and humanitarian partners.

Tirumurti said India has supported the Security Council Resolution 2615 that provided for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while ensuring that the Security Council would continue to exercise its oversight to guard against any possible diversion of funds and misuse of exemptions from sanctions.

“We hope that the ‘humanitarian carve outs’ of this Resolution are fully utilised by the UN agencies and their aid partners and aberrations addressed,” he said.

In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and winter clothing.

These humanitarian consignments were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, Kabul, and UN specialised agencies such as World Health Organisation and the World Food Programme (WFP).

To ensure fair and just distribution of India’s wheat assistance, the Government of India signed an agreement with the WFP for the distribution of 50,000 MT of wheat within Afghanistan. The dispatch of this wheat to Afghanistan has already commenced, he said.

Afghan people wait to receive aid in an area affected by an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Further, to oversee the utilisation of India’s medical and food-grain assistance and to further assess the humanitarian requirements of the Afghan people, an Indian team visited Kabul on June 2-3 and met with representatives of international organisations involved in the distribution of the humanitarian assistance.

In addition, the team also visited places where Indian programmes and projects are being implemented such as Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Habibia High School, Chimtala sub-power station and the WFP wheat distribution centre.

“We are now in the process of shipping more medical assistance and food grains to Afghanistan. We also gifted one million doses of India’s COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccines to Iran to administer to the Afghan refugees in Iran. In addition, we have assisted UNICEF by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tonnes of essential medicines,” he said.

Tirumurti reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be based on principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence. The disbursement of humanitarian aid should be non-discriminatory and accessible to all, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political belief. In particular, the assistance should reach the most vulnerable first, including women, children, and minorities.

Noting that peace and security in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that the international community needs to collectively strive for, he said India will continue to play its role towards the pursuit of that objective and the interests of the Afghan people will continue to be at the heart of our efforts in Afghanistan.

He underlined that as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability to the country.

“Therefore, given our strong historical and civilisational linkages to the Afghan people, we are deeply concerned about the recent developments in Afghanistan, especially the deteriorating humanitarian situation,” he said Tirumurti stressed that India’s approach to Afghanistan, as always, will be guided by its historical friendship and special relationship with the people of Afghanistan.

“On the political front, India continues to call for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of the Afghan society. A broad-based, inclusive, and representative formation is necessary for both domestic and international engagement,” he added.

“We are deeply concerned about recent developments in Afghanistan which directly impact women and girls of Afghanistan. There has been an increasing attempt towards removing women from public life in Afghanistan. We join others in calling for ensuring the protection of rights of women and girls and to ensure that the long-fought gains of the last two decades are not reversed,” he said.