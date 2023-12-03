In Pictures | Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh gear up for Cyclone Michaung

December 03, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu prepared for heavy rainfall in their coastal districts as a deep depression intensified over the Bay of Bengal, moving northwest and likely to evolve into Cyclone Michaung by December 3 morning.

The deep depression prevailed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 420 km southeast of Chennai. After it becomes a cyclonic storm, it is expected to reach the waters off southern Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining north Tamil Nadu by December 4 morning, and will then move parallel to the coast, making landfall a day later between Nellore and Machilipatnam, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said.

Mechanised boats anchored as dark clouds gather at Harbour in view of Cyclone Michaung in Visakhapatnam on December 03 2023.

High tide hits along the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai due to cyclone Michaung.

Tidal waves hit the coast under the influence of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai.

Fishermen mending their nets on the shore following inclement weather in the wake of Cyclone Michaung at Chinnamudaliar Chavady coast in Villupuram district on December 3, 2023

Fishing boats taken to safety in the Marina Beach, ahead of Cyclone Michaung on Sunday, December 3, 2023

The sea in Chinnamudaliar Chavady in Villupuram district remained very rough following inclement weather in wake of Cyclone Michaung on Sunday, December 3, 2023

Vehicles move slowly wading through stagnated water at Lloyds Road in Chennai.

A motorist travels amidst heavy down pour in Chennai’s Mogappair West .

Residents try their luck to catch fish at Ayappakkam lake in Ambattur, Chennai as the lake overflowed due to heavy rains.