HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

23,000 Greater Chennai Corporation employees engaged in cyclone preparedness activities, more on standby

The civic body organises interdepartmental meeting to discuss precautionary measures for Cyclone Michaung, which is expected to make landfall along the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam in A.P. on December 4

December 02, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor R. Priya and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan at the meeting on Saturday.

Mayor R. Priya and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan at the meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In order to address the potential impact of Cyclone Michaung forming in the Bay of Bengal, an interdepartmental meeting was held with zonal supervisors and officers on Saturday to discuss precautionary measures implemented in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 4, Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and other districts, indicating heavy rain.

  

Mayor R. Priya and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said: “With the onset of northeast monsoon, Greater Chennai has experienced heavy rain. On November 21, 20 cm of rainfall was recorded from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewed preparatory measures at the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Ripon Buildings on November 30. IMD has predicted continuous rainfall from December 2 to December 5, with the cyclone’s impact expected on the evening of December 4.”

Ms. Priya said the zone-wise distribution of motor pumps would be completed by Saturday. Requests for more pumps, especially in Madhavaram, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Perungudi zones, had been addressed.

A total of 23,000 employees are actively working in GCC limits, and an additional 2,000 employees, 16,000 night shift workers, and 100 personnel of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) and 25 from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby. Relief centres have been established with food preparation centres advised to be ready for public assistance.

Each zone has been allotted a budget of ₹20 lakh, and the 1913 helpline has been expanded to 30 connections to streamline registering of complaints. Ms. Priya also ordered the ward-wise pruning of trees and removal of fallen branches.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Revenue & Finance) R. Lalitha, Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran, Zonal Officers, Chief Engineers, and other key officials were present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / corporations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.