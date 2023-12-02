23,000 Greater Chennai Corporation employees engaged in cyclone preparedness activities, more on standby

December 02, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

In order to address the potential impact of Cyclone Michaung forming in the Bay of Bengal, an interdepartmental meeting was held with zonal supervisors and officers on Saturday to discuss precautionary measures implemented in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 4, Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and other districts, indicating heavy rain.

Mayor R. Priya and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said: “With the onset of northeast monsoon, Greater Chennai has experienced heavy rain. On November 21, 20 cm of rainfall was recorded from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewed preparatory measures at the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Ripon Buildings on November 30. IMD has predicted continuous rainfall from December 2 to December 5, with the cyclone’s impact expected on the evening of December 4.”

Ms. Priya said the zone-wise distribution of motor pumps would be completed by Saturday. Requests for more pumps, especially in Madhavaram, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Perungudi zones, had been addressed.

A total of 23,000 employees are actively working in GCC limits, and an additional 2,000 employees, 16,000 night shift workers, and 100 personnel of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) and 25 from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby. Relief centres have been established with food preparation centres advised to be ready for public assistance.

Each zone has been allotted a budget of ₹20 lakh, and the 1913 helpline has been expanded to 30 connections to streamline registering of complaints. Ms. Priya also ordered the ward-wise pruning of trees and removal of fallen branches.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Revenue & Finance) R. Lalitha, Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran, Zonal Officers, Chief Engineers, and other key officials were present at the meeting.