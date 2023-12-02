HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Michaung Cyclone: NDRF, SDRF to deploy teams in all coastal districts

More than 10 teams would be deployed to take up rescue and rehabilitation operation

December 02, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are gearing up to handle the impending threat from the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to convert into a cyclonic storm named as Michaung.

“Teams will be deployed with all gears such as jackets, cutting machines, inflated boats, dragon lights, ropes and other rescue equipment at all places where the storm is likely to pass over,” said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

Explaining the measures being taken to tackle cyclone Michaung in the possibly affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Khan said that more than 10 teams would be deployed to take up rescue and rehabilitation operations.

“Instructions have been given to the Deputy and Assistant Commandants to maintain coordination with AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director, B.R. Ambedkar and the district Collectors, and take precautionary measures,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu on Saturday.

NDRF teams will be positioned in Krishna, Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, West and East Godavari, Srikakulam and other districts, the Commandant said.

“Two teams were already deployed in Tirupati and Yanam and more teams are moving to other possible areas that may be affected. The force will take position and coordinate with the Joint Collectors, Sub-Collectors and the nodal officers concerned and take precautions to prevent human and animal loss,” Mr. Khan said.

Women force would be placed in all the teams to rescue women victims during the operation, the Commanded added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / cyclones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.