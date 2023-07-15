Defamation case | Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court for suspension of his conviction

July 15, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 15 approached the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court’s refusal to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The petition is likely to be mentioned for early hearing

A single Judge Bench of the High Court had found no merit in Mr. Gandhi’s plea to suspend the conviction for him to appeal.

Justice Hemant M. Prachchhak had said “it is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics”. The judgment had highlighted that representatives of people should be men of clear antecedents.

The judgment had reasoned that suspension of conviction was not the rule but only an exception resorted to in rare cases.

Mr. Gandhi has argued that the High Court judgment does not even consider a series of Supreme Court and High Court judgments which hold that a sitting MP’s conviction did indeed fall within the category of rare and exceptional circumstances.

They have argued that the ramifications of not suspending the conviction were “enormous”. They had argued that Mr. Gandhi’s utterances were mere “political hyperbole or satire”.

He had already missed a parliamentary session and ran the risk of missing another. He would be unable to raise his democratic voice in the Parliament. If the conviction is not stayed, his disqualification would extend to a “virtually semi-permanent period”.

The Congress leader had, in the Gujarat High Court, presented decisions of multiple High Courts, all of which had held that failure to suspend the conviction of a sitting lawmaker would lead to “irreparable loss”, including the ruin of a political career and an untimely bye-election to burden the public exchequer.

The Single Judge had concluded that the ‘Modi’ community or surname was a “well-defined identifiable and suable class”.

In fact, the Justice Prachchhak, in his 125-page judgment, had said Mr. Gandhi’s offence was all the more serious because his “thief” remarks affected a large section of the society and not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Gandhi, who faces a two-year sentence for criminal defamation, has argued that “authentic literature shows that the word ‘Modi’ does not indicate any definite or clearly identifiable or determinate group of persons”.

Mr. Gandhi’s side contended that the surname ‘Modi’ was used even within the Muslims and Parsis besides a number of Hindu castes.

They contended that Explanation 2 to Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code provided that criminal defamation extended to a “collection of persons” who were clearly identifiable and definite.

They quoted the apex court’s 1965 verdict in Sahib Singh Mehra versus State of Uttar Pradesh which had held that “a collection of persons must be identifiable in the sense that one could, with certainty, say that this group of particular people has been defamed, as distinguished from the rest of the community”.