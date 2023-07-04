HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi surname case: Jharkhand HC exempts Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance

The senior Congress leader had moved the high court.

July 04, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday exempted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance in a Ranchi court in the Modi surname case.

Justice S.K. Dwivedi also ordered that no coercive steps be taken against Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader had moved the high court challenging the Ranchi MP-MLA court order that had directed him to appear in person in a defamation case.

The case will be heard again on August 16.

One Pradeep Modi had filed the defamation case against Gandhi for his alleged comment "why all thieves share the Modi surname" made at an election rally in April 2019.

In a similar case earlier, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for this remark. The conviction led to his disqualification as the MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Congress leader was released on bail by the Surat court to enable him to challenge the verdict.

Related Topics

Jharkhand

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.