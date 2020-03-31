National

Coronavirus | Portal to help stranded foreign tourists

German and European Nationals arrive to board a special aircraft to Frankfurt at NSCBI Airport during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, on March 31, 2020.

German and European Nationals arrive to board a special aircraft to Frankfurt at NSCBI Airport during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, on March 31, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

It will provide information on COVID-19 helpline numbers, call centres

The Union government on Tuesday announced a new portal to help and inform stranded foreign tourists due to the lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“... with an aim to extend support to the foreign tourists who are stranded in India, [the government] has come up with a portal to disseminate information regarding the services that can be availed by foreign tourists who are stuck far away from their home land,” the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

Portal ‘Stranded in India’ aims to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country.

“The entire world is facing a truly unprecedented situation arising out of the Coronavirus and it is a constant endeavour to ensure the wellbeing of tourists, especially the ones that travel from foreign countries,” it said.

Among other things, the portal will provide information on COVID-19 helpline numbers, call centres that foreign tourists can reach out for help and details of Ministry of External Affairs’ control centres along with their contact information.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 2:08:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-portal-to-help-stranded-foreign-tourists/article31215857.ece

