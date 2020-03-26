150 Germans stranded in State to fly back home

Around 150 German tourists who came for holidaying in Kerala and got stranded here following the ban on international flights into the country as part of the COVID-19 containment measures will fly back home this week.

The Centre has given the nod to operate a chartered flight from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Germany to enable the return of the tourists who are housed in Ayurveda resorts and yoga centres in 11 districts of the State.

The Honorary Consul, Federal Republic of Germany, in Thiruvananthapuram has submitted to the State government the list of the 150 Germans. None of them had COVID-19 and the flight is scheduled for March 28 evening, official sources told The Hindu. A high-level team, led by Chief Secretary Tom Jose and comprising Secretary, Tourism, Rani George, Airport Director C.V. Ravindran and Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) Aravind Menon and Honorary Consul Syed Ibrahim, is overseeing the arrangements.

Kerala Tourism officials are contacting these holidayers to confirm their identity, willingness to travel, and health status.

Seventy German tourists are staying in over six properties in Thiruvananthapuram. Two are put up in the adjoining Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

The Germans will be brought here by road on March 27 and will be put up at Kerala Tourism Development Corporation’s Hotel Mascot and KTDC Samudra at Kovalam.