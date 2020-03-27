709 foreign tourists still stranded in the State

As many as 709 foreign tourists from 83 nations who came for holidaying and Ayurveda treatment in Kerala continue to remain stranded following a ban on international flights as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

With the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announcing that international flight operations will resume only after the 21-day nationwide lockdown, their option to return home before April 15 is limited to evacuation by the respective countries by chartered flights. The holidayers include those from the U.S., the U.K., China, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Egypt, Spain, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

Kerala Tourism has compiled the list through the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and from the ‘Form C’ submitted by hotels and guest houses.

Visas extended

The visas that had expired have been extended to enable tourists to stay here till arrangements are made for their safe return, sources in the FRRO said. Kerala Tourism, health authorities, and the police are keeping a tab on them. The highest number of 184 stranded foreigners is in Malappuram district, followed by 123 in Thrissur, and 100 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The operation of a chartered flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Germany to enable the return of 150 German tourists housed in Ayurvedic resorts and yoga centres in 11 districts has been postponed to March 31.

Efforts are on to evacuate 175 stranded Russian tourists by the first week of April. “Most of them are women and youngsters and the majority are at Varkala. We have created a WhatsApp group for them to interact among themselves and with us. The services of a Russian psychologist has been made available for them,” Honorary Consul of Russia Ratheesh C. Nair told The Hindu.

The third largest group of 110 stranded foreign tourists is from Saudi Arabia.