Foreigners leave Goa

Three hundred and seventy foreign tourists from the U.K. and Russia, who were in Goa for a holiday but left stranded since India went into a lockdown, were flown out in two special relief flights on Wednesday.

The relief flights approved by the Indian government saw 249 tourists fly to Manchester, while another 121 left for Moscow. Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said that despite all odds and skeletal staff on duty, the relief flights to Manchester and Moscow were successfully handled. “There are a few more of these special ferry flights that are planned in the coming days,” Mr. Malik said.

Helpline launched

Five ferry charter departures have left from Goa in the past three days. On the day of the ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22, 1,000 foreign tourists flew out of Goa in three special ferry charter flights. The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) said that it had launched a helpline (9921003568) for foreign tourists who are stranded in the coastal state and want to return.

TTAG president Savio Messais said that there were several foreigners, mostly from European countries like Germany, stranded in various parts of Goa. “Most of them have taken shelter along the coastal belt of the North Goa district in the Pernem taluka,” he said.

“The TTAG is hopeful of getting required permissions from the government after things normalise. Embassies of their [the foreign tourists’] respective nations are also trying their best to take them back,” he said.