European tourists to be airlifted today

Air India and Kerala Tourism will facilitate the return of 250 foreign tourists stranded in the State following the lockdown to Germany and other countries in the European Union on Tuesday.

The national carrier will operate a Boeing 777 as chartered flight from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport at 9.30 a.m. to evacuate 223 Germans and 27 citizens of Austria, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Greece to Frankfurt.

This is among the five flights to be operated by Air India to Frankfurt on March 31 to evacuate German nationals stranded in the country. The General Administration Department on Monday issued the formal orders to enable the return of the tourists.

The tourists, who were staying in ayurvedic centres, yoga centres and resorts in 11 districts of the State were shifted to the State capital on Monday. The tourists were screened and issued the COVID-19 negative certificate.

A high-level team is overseeing the arrangements.

The tourists were accommodated at Kerala Tourism Development Corporation’s Mascot Hotel, Samudra at Kovalam and Chaithram at Thampanoor. “We have asked the tourists to remain in their rooms and to make use of the room service,” General Manager of Hotel Mascot Dileep Kumar P. said.