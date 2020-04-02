Coronavirus outbreak | About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, primary contacts quarantined in country: MHA

About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now across the country in view of the coronavirus infection, a senior Home Ministry official said on April 2.
Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters during a daily briefing that out of about 2,000 such Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been shifted to quarantine centres while 334 symptomatic persons have been admitted to hospitals.
She said these numbers are a result of a “massive effort” that was undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with States to identify Tablighi Jamaat workers or members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
