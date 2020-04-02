National

Coronavirus outbreak | About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, primary contacts quarantined in country: MHA

An officer collects details of preachers from Indonesia who had attended Tablighi event, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

An officer collects details of preachers from Indonesia who had attended Tablighi event, in Belagavi on Wednesday.  

According to a Home Ministry statement on Wednesday, some 2,100 foreigners visited India for Tabligh programmes since January 1 this year

About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now across the country in view of the coronavirus infection, a senior Home Ministry official said on April 2.

Also read | Coronavirus India lockdown Day 9 updates

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters during a daily briefing that out of about 2,000 such Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been shifted to quarantine centres while 334 symptomatic persons have been admitted to hospitals.

She said these numbers are a result of a “massive effort” that was undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with States to identify Tablighi Jamaat workers or members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 5:01:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-outbreak-about-9000-tablighi-jamaat-members-primary-contacts-quarantined-in-country-mha/article31236954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY