113 , including 31 who attended Nizamuddin event, kept in isolation in Haryana

In all 113 people, many of them Tablighi Jamaat workers, have been kept in isolation at Haryana’s Palwal district on Wednesday night. The police are looking for around 40 more people.

Chief Medical Officer Brahmdeep Singh told The Hindu that 31 out them were found to have visited the Nizamuddin Tablighi headquarters over the past 14 days and were kept at an isolation centre at the district Civil Hospital. “We have taken their samples for examination. Twelve people traced earlier have also been kept at the Civil Hospital. Three of them have tested positive,” said Mr. Singh. The rest have been kept at the NGF quarantine centre at Aurangabad village.

Many of them were traced using their mobile phone locations, said an official. He said that efforts were also being made to trace those who came in contact with them during their stay in the villages.

Nuh district administration has also quarantined Jamaat workers and visitors to the Nizamuddin Tablighi headquarters at three different centres.

Nuh CMO Virender Yadav said the traced Jamaat workers so far are asymptomatic. Mr. Yadav has made an appeal to the residents to inform them about any Jamaat workers or visitors staying with them.

