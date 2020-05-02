National

Coronavirus | MHA reconstitutes empowered groups

The eleven empowered groups of officers created by the Central government to implement COVID-19 containment measures in the country have been reconstituted, an official spokesperson said on May 2.

State Helpline numbers for COVID-19 | e-Book on COVID-19 |

The reconstitution of the groups, first created on March 29 under the Disaster Management Act, was necessitated as some members either retired, appointed or were transferred from their earlier posting.

An order for reconstituting the empowered groups was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on May 1, the spokesperson said.

“Empowered groups under Disaster Management Act, 2005, reconstituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 activities,” the spokesperson added.

Coronavirus, May 2 updates | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Their terms and conditions will remain the same, according to the order.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 4:54:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-mha-reconstitutes-empowered-groups/article31488977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY