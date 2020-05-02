Coronavirus India lockdown Day 39 updates | Over 9,000 test reports unaccounted for in M.P.

The India-wide lockdown, scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended till May 17. However, considerable relaxations have been announced across red, orange and green zones based on the evidence of COVID-19 infection.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Odisha

154 cases detected in Odisha so far

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha increased to 154 on Saturday after three male Kolkata returnees and two females contacts tested positive in Jajpur district.

All five were asymptomatic, the State government said.

8.30 am | Madhya Pradesh

Over 9,000 test reports unaccounted for in M.P.

A wide variance between the cumulative COVID-19 test reports received and the sum of samples that tested positive and negative until April 30 in Madhya Pradesh, has raised questions about accuracy of data maintained by the State government. The difference between the two metrics has left at least 9,271 test results unaccounted.

Incidentaly, this figure is close to startlingly high number of 7,875 tests which the State government claims to have conducted on the same day (April 30). This stated number of tests is more than twice the highest number of tests reported earlier. . It also marks an unusual 23.27% jump in testing over the previous day, much beyond the State’s infrastructure.

Chennai

Chennai remains Tamil Nadu’s hotspot with 176 new cases

With Chennai remaining Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 epicentre, registering 176 of the 203 fresh cases on Friday, the State government chose to pay focused attention to the capital city, appointing senior IAS officer J. Radhakrishnan as Special Nodal Officer to coordinate issues relating to the pandemic. Five senior IPS officers will support him.

With the 176 fresh cases, the city’s tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 1,000-mark.

Mumbai

751 new cases in Mumbai; highest single-day jump

Mumbai recorded 751 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day jump so far, pushing its tally to 7,812. Five more deaths were reported from the city, taking its death toll to 295. Nearly 68% of the State’s new cases and 60% of deaths have been reported from the city.

The city’s case fatality rate now stands at 3.7%. Of the five victims, three had co-morbidities, one was below 40 years, two were in the 40-60 age group and two were above 60 years. With 1,567 patients recovering so far, the city’s recovery rate of 20% is higher than the State’s rate of 16%.