Coronavirus, live updates | Number of confirmed cases in India crosses 100

A vendor selling the mask at an intersection signal in New Delhi, on March 14, 2020.

A vendor selling the mask at an intersection signal in New Delhi, on March 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The list of positive coronavirus cases as confirmed by the Union Health Ministry stood at 84 on March 14, with two deaths reported so far from Delhi and Karnataka. Data from States, however, put the number of confirmed cases at 102.

Saturday witnessed the largest number of 12 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported in Maharashtra on a single day, taking the number of patients to 31.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

 

 

Virus cases rise, more airlifts planned

Union Health Ministry, Sanjeeva Kumar said on Saturday said that a Mahan Air flight bringing back Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight. A special Air India flight is also being sent to Milan, Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students.

Also read: Explained: How does soap use help in tackling COVID-19?

 

 

 

 

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 8:22:26 AM

