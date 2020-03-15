International

COVID-19 | Spanish PM Sanchez’s wifes tests positive

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez. File

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement

The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

The announcement came late on March 14, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Also read: Spain emerges as new coronavirus hotspot

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

