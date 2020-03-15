Coronavirus | Assam shuts schools, cancels exams till March 29

The Assam government on Sunday ordered shutting down of educational institutions, gymnasiums, swimming pools and cinema halls with immediate effect till March 29 in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, addressing a press conference here said, “Even though no positive case has been detected in the State so far, we are taking all precautionary measures.”

He said barring board examinations, all exams scheduled till the specified date have been cancelled.

“All programmes scheduled at government auditoriums have also been cancelled. We hope those owned by private firms will also follow,” he said.

The chief secretary said all the deputy commissioners have been asked to discourage any public gathering in their districts.

He said the State government is fully equipped to handle any crisis arising out of the pandemic.