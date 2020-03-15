International

UK advises citizens against travel to Spain amid coronavirus outbreak

Spain put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown on Saturday as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe's second worst-affected country after Italy

British government on Sunday advised its citizens against all but essential travel to Spain amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Britons who are currently in Spain should follow the advice of local authorities, said Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, adding that transport services to the country will be operating at reduced levels.

Spain had 193 coronavirus deaths and 6,250 cases so far, according to public broadcaster TVE , well up from 120 deaths reported on Friday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez is among those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

