Coronavirus updates | Over 80,000 people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1: Centre

India reported 3,92,603 new COVID-19 cases and 3,673 deaths till 11.15 p.m. IST on May 1.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,95,49,943 cases and 2,15,454 deaths. Maharashtra reported 63,282 infections, accounting for over 16% of the new cases, followed by Karnataka (40,990) and Kerala (35,636).

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Over 80,000 people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1: Centre

The Health Ministry said 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday. A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said.

New Delhi/Kathmandu

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

The UNICEF said on Saturday that it sent critical lifesaving supplies, including 3,000 oxygen concentrators, to help India amid the ravaging second coronavirus wave.

The United Nations child rights agency has supplied more than 500 high-flow nasal cannulas and 85 RT-PCR machines.

Science

What are variants of concern?

SARS-CoV-2 is new in humans and as it spreads, mutations are very frequent. Emerging variants with higher transmission efficiency become dominant, tending to replace others. Such frontrunners emerge in different geographic communities where the virus is epidemic, spreading widely. Variants were detected in the U.K. and South Africa because genetic studies were systematically done. Brazil variant was discovered in Japan, in travellers from Brazil, and its origin traced back.