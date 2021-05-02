Coronavirus | Over 80,000 people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1: Centre

A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said.

The Health Ministry said 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday.

As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received second dose, according to the provisional report.

A total of 84,599 people in the 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose. The Ministry said final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crore.

These include 94.28 lakh healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 62.65 lakh people who have taken the second dose, 1.26 crore frontline workers who have received the first dose and 68.78 lakh such workers who have taken the second dose, it said.

In the 45-60 age group, 5.33 crore people have taken the first dose, while over 40 lakh have been given the second dose of the jab so far.

As many as 5.26 crore people aged above 60 have taken the first dose and 1.14 crore beneficiaries have taken the second dose.

The phase 3 vaccination drive has come into force from May 1.

The Centre has advised the States and Union territories to set up help desks with the aid of volunteer groups and NGOs.