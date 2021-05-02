National

PM Modi to review human resource situation in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Sunday to review the human resource situation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to augment it, sources said.

The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

In an earlier review meetings with Modi, institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.

Printable version | May 2, 2021 9:49:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-review-human-resource-situation-in-fight-against-covid-19/article34462618.ece

