Coronavirus | Kerala reports three ‘community’ cases

Telangana recorded six deaths and 107 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in a day, with its total cases put at 2,098.

Three persons succumbed in Yadgir, Bidar, and Vijayapura, in Karnataka. One death and 134 fresh cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh.

COVID-19 cases continued to go up in Kerala with 40 more testing positive.

All except three were expatriates and non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) from other States. Among new cases, nine had come from abroad while 28 were NoRKs.

Three persons were believed to have contracted the disease from the community.

Kasaragod accounted for 10 cases, Palakkad eight, Alapuzha (7), Kollam (4), Pathanamthitta (3), Wayanad (3), Ernakulam (2), Kozhikode (2) and Kannur (1). Ten patients recovered from illness.

Currently, 445 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Of the 1,003 COVID-19 cases reported by the State so far, 542 had recovered.

Kerala currently had 1,07,832 persons under surveillance, of whom, 1,06,940 were in home or institutional quarantine and 892 in observation in hospitals.

The State had tested 58,866 samples, of which 56,558 samples were negative. As part of sentinel surveillance, a total of 9,095 samples were tested, of which 8,541 were negative.

Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said at his media interaction that the public themselves should become the warriors against COVID-19.

The death of three more persons raised Karnataka’s fatalities to 47. The State recorded 135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and the total stood at 2,418.

In Yadgir, a 69-year-old woman who returned from Maharashtra was brought dead to a designated hospital on May 20. Her samples tested positive on Wednesday. While a 49-year-old male with severe acute respiratory illness and uncontrolled diabetes died in Bidar, an 82-year-old man from Vijayapura, with fever, cough, chest pain and breathlessness, died on May 26.

Of the 135 new cases, 116 were inter-State travellers and two had international travel history. Among new cases, Kalaburgi was highest with 28 followed by Yadgir with 16 cases.

Bengaluru Urban recorded six cases - two with travel to UAE and Nepal.

Besides one fatality, the 134 fresh cases in Andhra Pradesh included 68 local people and 66 migrant workers. The fresh death was in East Godavari and nine cases (Chittoor-8, Nellore-1) were linked to the Koyambedu hotspot.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Hyderabad bureaus)