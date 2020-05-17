Coronavirus | NDMA directs Centre, State governments to extend lockdown till May 31

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directed Centre and State governments to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The National Executive Committee (NEC) chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was directed to modify lockdown guidelines keeping in view the need to open up economic activities.

In an order issued on May 17, the NDMA said, “considering the lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, NDMA in exercise of the powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the ministries/departments of Government of India, State governments and State authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31, 2020. The authority further directs the NEC to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19.”

The lockdown was first imposed on March 24 and has seen three extensions. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect Monday and continue till May 31.

