Coronavirus | NDMA directs Centre, State governments to extend lockdown till May 31

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directed Centre and State governments to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The National Executive Committee (NEC) chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was directed to modify lockdown guidelines keeping in view the need to open up economic activities.
In an order issued on May 17, the NDMA said, “considering the lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, NDMA in exercise of the powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the ministries/departments of Government of India, State governments and State authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31, 2020. The authority further directs the NEC to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19.”
The lockdown was first imposed on March 24 and has seen three extensions. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect Monday and continue till May 31.
MHA guidelines on lockdown issued
- Inter State movement of buses allowed with mutual consent of States , except in containment zones.
- Metro and air travel remains suspended
- movement of individuals for non-essential actovities remain prohibited from 7 pm-7 am
- States can decide delineation of red, orange and green zones
- Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open only for sports activities. However, spectators will not be allowed in these complexe
- Wearing of face covers is compulsory; spitting will be punishable with fine as may be prescribed in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations by the State/ UT local authority; and social distancing is to be followed by all persons in public places and in transport. Marriage related gathering shall not have more than 50 guests. For funerals/ last rites, the maximum number of persons allowed has been kept at 20.
- Consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco etc., is not allowed in public places.
- The practice of work from home (WfH) should be followed to the extent possible; and staggering of work hours should be adopted in respect of all offices and other establishments. There should be provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers at all entry and exit points and common areas; and all work places and other sensitive locations are to be sanitized regularly.
- Local authorities should ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing. All shops shall also have to ensure six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) among customers and also not allow more than 5 persons at one time.
- Use of Arogya Setu app- With a view to ensure safety in offices and work places, employers on best effort basis should ensure that the application is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.
- District authorities have been asked to advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.