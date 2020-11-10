Coronavirus India lockdown day 229 updates | Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they expect to supply up to 50 million coronavirus vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021. This comes a day after they said that a vaccine jointly developed by the two was 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials.

Pfizer is now is on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, once it has the necessary safety information in hand. Even if all goes well, authorities have stressed it is unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and the limited initial supplies will be rationed.

Here are the latest updates:

Kerala’s weekend dip doesn’t lower positivity

Only 3,593 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, when 32,489 samples were tested. The case numbers were low, but test positivity rate remained almost the same as previous days, at 11.05%.

The COVID toll touched 1,714, with the Health Department adding 22 deaths to the list. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for eight deaths, Alappuzha four, Ernakulam and Kollam three each, Wayanad two, while Malappuram and Kannur reported one death each.