Eatala seeks COVID vaccine details from Health Ministry

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has asked Union Health Ministry for details regarding COVID-19 vaccine supply and the priority list during a video conference held on Monday.

For his part, Mr Rajender shared information about the number of tests conducted, treatment facilities and other containment measures being taken in Telangana with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

He explained the government has taken a host of measures, considering a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the State and the Health department’s preparedness.

Mr Rajender said that only 12% to 15% beds in hospitals were occupied, and that there was no shortage of oxygen supply facility.

Principal Secretary of Health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, COVID Expert Committee member and Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences B. Karunakar Reddy also participated in the video conference.