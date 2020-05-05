National

Coronavirus | 70,000 migrants return on 67 trains

Last leg: Migrants waiting to board a bus after arriving from Karnataka by train at Danapur in Bihar on Tuesday.

Last leg: Migrants waiting to board a bus after arriving from Karnataka by train at Danapur in Bihar on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Railways say 21 more trains will take home people stranded in various places across the country.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said it had run 67 ‘Shramik Special’ trains so far since May 1, transporting about 70,000 stranded migrants. “Till now 67 ‘Shramik Specials’ have been run by various zonal railways. Till May 4 [Monday], we had run 55 trains,” a railway spokesperson said.

First Shramik Special train leaves Vijayawada for Maharashtra

The spokesperson added that 21 more such trains were expected to be run on Tuesday from various places including Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Jalandhar, Kota and Ernakulam.

Shramik trains | Indian Railways asks zones to watch out for sectarian feuds, troublemakers on board

Union Home Ministry spokesperson Punya Salila Srivastava also said these special trains had so far ferried about 70,000 migrants.

24 coaches

“On an average, these trains are carrying 1,000 passengers each,” the railways said. The ‘Shramik Special’ train has 24 coaches with each coach having a capacity of 72 seats. However, this capacity has now been reduced to about 50 due to social distancing norms.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 11:07:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-70000-migrants-return-on-67-trains/article31512944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY