Coronavirus lockdown | Railways to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains to move migrant workers, other stranded persons

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Friday, allowed movement of stranded migrants, pilgrims and tourists by special trains to be operated by the Railway Ministry.

The Ministry said that the Railways will issue guidelines for sale of tickets and social distancing measures.

As per the guideline issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Railway Ministry had decided to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains from Labour day (May 1), to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown. These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments.

It also added “The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal enroute during the journey.”

It added that on arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the State Government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the Railway Station.

The passengers have to be screened by the sending States and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel.