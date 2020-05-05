First Shramik Special train leaves Vijayawada for Maharashtra

The first Shramik special train with migrant labourers of Maharashtra left Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

A total of 1,212 workers, who came from Chandrapur and other districts in Maharashtra for red chilli plucking to Krishna district headed fro their native places. The train left Rayanapadu Railway Station at 3 a.m.

Following the directions of Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu, Joint Collector (JC) K. Madhavi Latha, Nuzvid Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Vijayawada Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyan Chandra, ASP M. Sathi Babu and other officers coordinated and gave a send off to the labourers.

Homeward bound

Ms. Madhavi Latha said the migrant labourers came to Gampalagudem mandal to pluck red chillies in the district. “The labourers including women were provided transportation by following the COVID-19 protocol,” the JC said.

The SP said about 3,000 workers came from Maharashtra to work in the fields. They were shifted in 48 buses to Rayanapadu Station in Vijayawada, from where they boarded the Shramik Secial train.

Well taken care of

“We provided masks and sanitizers to all the workers and arranged drinking water and food in the train. The special train reached Chandrapur at 9.25 a.m,” Vijayawada Divisional Railway (DRM) P. Srinivas told The Hindu.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu said the workers were struck at Tunikipadu, Utukuru and Dundiralapadu villages in Gampalagudem mandal in the district for the last few days.

The workers thanked the government and the officials who made the arrangements for their return journey during the lock down period.