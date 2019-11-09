Ayodhya Verdict | Constitution can resolve knotty issues, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the nation on Saturday that the Ayodhya verdict marked the beginning of a new chapter for ‘New India’, where there would be no place for fear, bitterness and negativity, and said the judiciary had demonstrated that all complicated issues could be resolved through the Constitution and within the ambit of the law.

‘Fall of Berlin Wall’

The date on which the verdict had been delivered, November 9, was particularly significant as it was on that day that the Berlin Wall, dividing East and West Germany, had been brought down “and people on opposite sides reconciled,” Mr. Modi said. “We also saw the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Ayodhya verdict on this day, therefore, is telling us that the message from the date is to be united in harmony and amity,” he added.

‘Message from the court’

“The people of the country wanted that the case be heard every day, and it was done. The Supreme Court heard everyone with great patience, for which they are to be commended. The Supreme Court also gave a message that the solution to the most complicated of issues lies in the Constitution and within the ambit of the law, even if it takes some time,” the Prime Minister said.

‘Unity in diversity’

“The whole world already knew that India was the largest democracy, but today it has been proven that it is also vibrant and strong,” Mr. Modi asserted. “The way all sections of people have accepted the verdict with open hearts, it shows the strength of our unity and national character. Even after thousands of years, unity in diversity is very much in evidence and today’s verdict, and the whole event, will be referred in this context for years to come,” he added.