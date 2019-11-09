Ayodhya verdict | Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, says Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday laid the foundation for the construction of a temple on the Ramjanmabhoomi site where the 16th-century Babri Masjid complex once stood before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

On the Babri mosque demolition, the judges declared in one voice that it was “a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship”. The Muslims have been wrongly deprived of a mosque that had been constructed well over 450 years ago, the Bench said.

In its unanimous judgment, the five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi gave none of the disputing parties, including the Hindus, exclusive title over the disputed site.

The Supreme Court referred to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which prohibits conversion of any place of worship, to say that all religions were equal. “The Constitution does not make a distinction between the faith and belief of one religion and another. All forms of belief, worship and prayer are equal,” said Chief Justice Gogoi reading excerpts from the judgment for the Bench also comprising Justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer.

Instead of favouring the title claim of one party over the other, the Supreme Court deftly asked the Centre, which had acquired the entire 67.73 acres of land, including the 2.77 acres of the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid premises, under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act of 1993, to formulate a scheme within three months and set up a trust to manage the property and construct a temple.

For the time being, the possession of the disputed property would continue to vest with the Centre until a notification is issued by it investing the property in the trust.

The Centre or the Uttar Pradesh government, while transferring the property to the trust, should simultaneously give alternative land — a five-acre plot — to the Sunni Central Waqf Board at a “suitable and prominent place”. The Board would be at liberty to construct a mosque there.

The court concluded that the Muslims were ousted from the 1,500 square yards of the mosque through acts of damage during communal riots in 1934, desecration in the intervening night of December 22-23 of 1949 when idols were placed inside the mosque and, finally, the demolition of the mosque in 1992.

“This court, in exercise of its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, must ensure that a wrong committed must be remedied. Justice would not prevail if the court were to overlook the entitlement of the Muslims who have been deprived of the structure of the mosque through means which should not have been employed in a secular nation committed to the rule of law,” Chief Justice Gogoi read out from the judgment.

The Supreme Court said the Allahabad High Court’s remedy of a three-way bifurcation of the disputed premises among the Ayodhya deity, Sri Bhagwan Ram Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Central Waqf Board “defied logic”. It did not “secure a lasting sense of peace and tranquility”.

The judgment, nevertheless, concluded that the Sunni Central Waqf Board was unable to prove its claim of exclusive title and continuous possession of the disputed site.

‘No evidence from Muslims’

“The Muslims have offered no evidence to indicate that they were in exclusive possession of the inner structure prior to 1857 since the date of the construction in the sixteenth century,” the court observed.

On the other hand, the court held there was both oral and documentary evidence to support the Hindus’ faith that the Janma Asthan was located where the Babri Masjid was constructed. It was beyond the ken of the court to probe whether this belief was justified. Judges could not indulge in theology but restrict themselves to evidence and balance of probabilities.

The court said there was proof of extensive worship offered by the Hindus, especially in the outer courtyard where the Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi are located, even before the annexation of the Oudh by the British in 1857. The Hindus’ possession of the outer courtyard has been established.

Besides, the Supreme Court accepted the version of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that the mosque was not constructed on vacant land. The ASI had suggested the remains of a large pre-existing structure underneath the Babri mosque, which was “non-Islamic” in nature. The ASI had said the artefacts collected from the dig and the pillars of the mosque were of non-Islamic origin.

The court refrained from arriving at a conclusion on the issue whether the pre-existing structure was demolished to construct the mosque. It said the ASI had also maintained a studied silence, only venturing that the pre-existing structure was used to build the mosque.

The court, however, dismissed the contention raised by the Hindu side that the land, Ram Janam Asthan, was a legal personality like the minor Ayodhya deity, Ram Lala. The court said this claim was a “mirror image” of the Muslims’ claim that the disputed site was waqf property.

The court dismissed the Akhara’s petition as time-barred and rejected its suit claiming shebaiti (managerial rights) over the property. However, the court invoked its extraordinary powers to ask the government to give Nirmohi Akhara, considering the sect’s historical presence at the disputed site, an “appropriate role in the management” of the property.