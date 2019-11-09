Watch | Ayodhya verdict: Land allotted for the construction of a Ram temple

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on November 9 delivered its judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

In a unanimous decision, the five-Judge Bench allotted the disputed land for the construction of a temple. The Sunni Waqf Board will be given five acres of alternative land in a suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya.

It ordered the Centre to formulate a scheme under the Ayodhya Act 1993 within three months to set up a Trust for temple construction and hand over the inner and outer courtyard of the disputed land.

Till the Trust is formed, the ownership of the site will rest with the Centre.

The Bench dismissed the Shia Wakf Board's petition claiming the disputed site belonged to them.

The suit filed by Nirmohi Akhara for sherbaiti rights has been time barred and hence dismissed. The court said the Akhara might be made a part of the Trust.

The court upheld the belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also upheld that the mosque was neither abandoned nor seceded by the Muslims.

The court however said the mosque was not built on a vacant land citing the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India.