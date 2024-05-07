GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi Excise 'scam' | Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s custody in money-laundering case related to Delhi Excise ‘scam’ till May 20

May 07, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on May 7 extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise ‘scam’ till May 20.

Excise policy case | Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till May 15

Special Judge for the CBI and the ED Kaveri Baweja extended Mr. Kejriwal’s custody till May 20 after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier.

Also read: Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

The Judge also extended the judicial custody of co-accused Chanpreet Singh till May 20.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.