Delhi Excise 'scam' | Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

May 07, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on May 7 extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise ‘scam’ till May 20.

Special Judge for the CBI and the ED Kaveri Baweja extended Mr. Kejriwal’s custody till May 20 after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier.

Also read: Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

The Judge also extended the judicial custody of co-accused Chanpreet Singh till May 20.