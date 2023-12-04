HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | Chandrababu Naidu suggests A.P. govt take urgent cyclone relief measures 

Mr. Naidu said the cyclone impact was a matter of concern and the government should spare no effort to mitigate it, especially help farmers in saving their crops and produce that was already harvested

December 04, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
West Godavari district Collector, P. Prasanthi, interacting with the farmers who were drying the harvested paddy on the roadside in a village near Palakol in the wake of cyclone Michaung, on December 3, 2023.

West Godavari district Collector, P. Prasanthi, interacting with the farmers who were drying the harvested paddy on the roadside in a village near Palakol in the wake of cyclone Michaung, on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu suggested to the government to take necessary urgent relief measures as the cyclone Michaung was causing widespread rains destroying crops and throwing the people’s lives out of gear. 

In a press release, Mr. Naidu said the cyclone’s impact was a matter of concern and the government should spare no effort to mitigate it, especially help farmers in saving their crops and produce that was already harvested. 

He alleged that the government’s response was poor when untimely rains last hit the agriculture sector. Procurement of discoloured paddy was largely confined to rhetoric and it continued to be a problem for the beleaguered farmers. There should be no conditions at all for purchasing the paddy, he said. 

Mr. Naidu said the government must provide shelter and food to those affected by the cyclone, and exhorted the party cadre to render all possible assistance to the needy.

