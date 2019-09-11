'Chalo Atmakuru': Chandrababu Naidu calls it a ‘black day in democracy’ | Live updates

To foil the ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ call given by the Telugu Desam Party, the police deployed additional forces at Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, located on the banks of Krishna River, at Undavalli in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Here are the updates:

2.15 p.m.

Naidu calls it a ‘black day in democracy’

N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ would continue until justice was done to the victims. As soon as Mr. Naidu tried to proceed towards Atmakur in his car on Wednesday, the police closed the gates and prevented him from moving out.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Naidu said that the Telugu Desam cadres would not be cowed down by the police force. The TDP was doing activities in a democratic manner. The State government was trying to strangulate the voices which were raised against it. This is the murder of democracy, he said, adding, “it is a black day in democracy”.

12.30 p.m.

Guntur Police to evacuate ‘victims of political attacks’ at ‘rehabilitation camp’

The Guntur Police are gearing to forcibly evacuate a group of men, women and children, assembled at the Wine Dealers Kalyana Mandapam, by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the last eight days. The TDP, claimed that it was a ‘rehabilitation camp’, set up for ‘victims of political reprisal attacks’ by the YSR Congress Party soon after it came to power.

Senior police officials, led by Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyainar, have reached Guntur and are monitoring the situation. All senior leaders of the TDP, including former Ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Ananda Babu, former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, former MLAs have been placed under house arrest.

12.15 p.m.

Chandrababu Naidu under ‘detention at his house’, says DGP Sawang

Police stopped former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu when he tried to come out of his house at Undavalli on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said that Mr. Naidu was ‘detained at his house’, as he announced to defy the prohibitory orders.

The DGP alleged that Mr. Naidu is trying to create ‘something out of nothing’ and disturb law and order in the State. Many TDP cadres, who attempted to proceed to Atmakur were stopped and detained at their houses.

“As Vinayaka Nimmajjanam festival and Moharrum is being observed in State, it is our duty to respect the sentiments of different sections of people”, Mr. Sawang added.

11.45 a.m.

Palnadu on edge ahead of ‘Chalo Atmakuru’

The faction-ridden Palnadu region was on the boil on Tuesday with the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party bracing for a showdown. Police stepped up vigil and additional forces were rushed to Palnadu to prevent untoward incidents.

Days after TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu gave the call for ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ on Wednesday (September 11) to highlight the alleged attacks on party men in the region by activists of the ruling party, the YSRCP picked up the gauntlet and said its leaders would also go to Atmakuru in Durgi mandal.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang said prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.P.C. were in force and consequently there was no permission for rallies or public meetings.

11.15 a.m.

Police forces were mobilised at the houses of all former Ministers, MPs and TDP district presidents. Some of them were kept under house arrest to prevent them from proceeding to Atmakuru village in Guntur district, where YSRCP cadre attacked TDP supporters.

Out of fear, the supporters, some of them badly injured, came out of the village and were provided shelter at a rehabilitation camp set up by the TDP in Guntur town. The police’s attempts to move them out of the camp to the village went in vain.

Mr. Naidu blamed the government for a curfew-like situation in Guntur and other parts of the State. The government was suppressing the people’s voice, he alleged.

He called upon party cadre to stage protests if the police arrested or stopped them.

Former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said that many TDP leaders were kept under house arrest since midnight.

“We want to stage a peaceful protest at Atmakur. How can the government suppress our voice and kill democracy?” questioned Mr. Chinarajappa.

10.45 a.m.

Naidu to observe day-long fast

The TDP announced that Mr. Naidu would be observing a day-long fast inside his riverfront residence at Undavalli here in protest against the police action.

The TDP President wanted to lead a group of people belonging to Palnadu region of Guntur district to a village called Atmakuru.

“I have planned to go to Atmakuru to drop the villagers who were driven out by YSRC men and police back in their village. This is not an agitation but solidarity with the people who are victims of political factionism,” Mr. Naidu, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said.

10.30 a.m.

TDP tweets

Guntur Police said that the former Chief Minister has been placed under preventive detention after a notice was served to him.

The official Twitter handle of TDP, @jaiTDP, claimed several of its leaders have been placed under house arrest. “TDP leaders kept under house arrest by YSRCP Government to obstruct our programme of Chalo Atmakur. Police not allowing us to supply food to rehabilitation camp where victims of attacks by YSRCP cadre were given shelter. Is it democracy? Is it clean administration?” a tweet in Telugu said.

10.00 a.m.

Naidu defiant, says he will go ahead with ‘Chalo Atmakuru’

Mr. Naidu, on Tuesday, reiterated that the party leaders along with the cadre would go ahead with the “Chalo Atmakuru”, march on Wednesday.

In his remarks made to partymen, Mr. Naidu said that the “Chalo Atmakuru’ march would mark the beginning of a long crusade against the YSRCP government for fomenting violence in Palnadu.

Demanding an unconditional apology from Home Minister M. Sucharita, Mr. Naidu said it was unfortunate that the Minister should call “victims”, of violence as “paid artistes”, and expressed his displeasure against the police.

“The police have started even questioning us saying that the series of violent incidents have taken place during the TDP regime, while the law and order situation was perfect. In just 100 days, there were 565 incidents of violence, 10 murders took place, 201 assault cases, 52 false cases registered against our supporters,” said Mr. Naidu.