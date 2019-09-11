Naidu defiant, says he will go ahead with ‘Chalo Atmakuru’

Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that the party leaders along with the cadre would go ahead with the “Chalo Atmakuru”, march on Wednesday.

In his remarks made to partymen here on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said that the “Chalo Atmakuru’ march would mark the beginning of a long crusade against the YSRCP government for fomenting violence in Palnadu.

Demanding an unconditional apology from Home Minister M. Sucharita, Mr. Naidu said it was unfortunate that the Minister should call “victims”, of violence as “paid artistes”, and expressed his displeasure against the police.

“The police have started even questioning us saying that the series of violent incidents have taken place during the TDP regime, while the law and order situation was perfect. In just 100 days, there were 565 incidents of violence, 10 murders took place, 201 assault cases, 52 false cases registered against our supporters,” said Mr. Naidu.